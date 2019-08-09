Buckingham Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Facebook (FB) as Stock Value Rose; Danaher (DHR) Position Held by Stone Run Capital Llc

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 49,035 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 44,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $140.89. About 1.80M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 141,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57 million, down from 143,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.16. About 12.55M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – HMG Strategy’s Hunter Muller: Is Facebook Giving the Tech Industry a Bad Reputation?; 12/04/2018 – Facebook makes all its money from ads, but some users are willing to pay to avoid giving others access to their data; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Small Courtesy for Zuckerberg as Hearing Begins?; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS 2.20B, EST. 2.19B; 26/04/2018 – “I think Facebook concealed the truth from us,” a member of parliament representing the Labour Party said. via @cnbctech; 15/05/2018 – Advertisers still are down to Facebook, which can target consumers using data is has gathered on them; 05/04/2018 – EU SAYS MISUSE BY FACEBOOK OF USER DATA IS UNACCEPTABLE; 23/03/2018 – The Facebook data privacy and Russian election interference scandals show that artificial intelligence is still not up to many critical jobs in the technology sector

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64 billion for 24.51 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 3,905 shares to 24,056 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 13,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.