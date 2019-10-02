Buckingham Asset Management Has Lowered Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Position; BRIXTON METALS ORDINARY SHARES CA (BBBXF) Shorts Raised By 63.49%

BRIXTON METALS CORP ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:BBBXF) had an increase of 63.49% in short interest. BBBXF’s SI was 10,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 63.49% from 6,300 shares previously. With 77,100 avg volume, 0 days are for BRIXTON METALS CORP ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:BBBXF)’s short sellers to cover BBBXF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.0039 during the last trading session, reaching $0.175. About 28,725 shares traded. Brixton Metals Corporation (OTCMKTS:BBBXF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49M for 114.36 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.