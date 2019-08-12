Buckingham Asset Management Has Lifted Its Centene Del (CNC) Position by $391,776 as Market Value Rose; Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holder Rk Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 68,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 39,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 342,298 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast Discussion of Data to be Presented at APSS; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate)

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 7,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 14,837 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.99M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 4,268 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Whittier Tru Commerce invested 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Hsbc Hldg Plc has 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Epoch Invest Partners accumulated 37,816 shares. Omers Administration Corporation invested in 0.07% or 41,500 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.62% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 116,900 were reported by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Globeflex Ltd Partnership reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Lord Abbett And Company Limited Liability Company accumulated 268,972 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 27 shares. 119,304 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 74,931 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 22,667 shares.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s (NASDAQ:JAZZ) 34% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jazz (JAZZ) Falls as Sleep Drug Gets Extended Review From FDA – Nasdaq” published on December 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat, Stock Up 8% – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp New by 27,000 shares to 90,989 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 334,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755,471 shares, and cut its stake in Verra Mobility Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 2.08M shares. Tekla Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 128,295 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Moreover, Origin Asset Mgmt Llp has 0.38% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 86,200 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 3,238 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 38,610 are held by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Smithfield Trust owns 220 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 1.35M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 43,732 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 2.58 million shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 93,226 shares. Raymond James & Associate invested in 0.02% or 266,401 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Utah Retirement Systems, a Utah-based fund reported 76,597 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 6,720 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 45,409 shares to 370,015 shares, valued at $18.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 4,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,831 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.