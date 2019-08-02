Buckingham Asset Management Has Decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake by $678,800; Appleton Partners Has Trimmed Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding by $4.67 Million as Stock Price Rose

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 9.48 million shares traded or 12.96% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 67.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 28,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 13,587 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 41,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 17.78 million shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – State Attorneys General Demand Explanations From Facebook on User-Data Policies; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS A FURTHER INDEPENDENT AUDIT ALONGSIDE REGULATORY INVESTIGATIONS WILL “CONFIRM THIS ONCE AND FOR ALL” – TWEET; 05/04/2018 – In an interview with Bloomberg, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg took responsibility for Facebook’s data privacy issues; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 08/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before the U.S. Senate Commerce and Judiciary Committees Tuesday; 13/04/2018 – Bits: Kevin’s Week in Tech: Another Facebook-Free Edition; 02/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CAN NOW BOOST CAPACITY OF ITS REVIEW TEAM; 21/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Facebook Whistleblower Christopher Wylie Oversaw Project With Federal Liberals In 2016; 08/04/2018 – Former Facebook Workers Open Up About the Data Scandal (Podcast); 10/04/2018 – Facebook launches bounty program for reports of data misuse by app developers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp Com (NYSE:CSX) by 6,886 shares to 43,144 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Ag (LAG) by 30,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,213 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.84 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 11,279 shares to 41,352 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 4,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).