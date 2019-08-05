Buckingham Asset Management Has Decreased By $390,228 Its Ppl (PPL) Holding; Intrepid Potash (IPI) Has 1.3 Sentiment

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 56.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Buckingham Asset Management Llc holds 9,517 shares with $302,000 value, down from 22,105 last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $21.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 1.71M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 57 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 44 decreased and sold holdings in Intrepid Potash Inc. The funds in our database now have: 55.52 million shares, down from 56.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Intrepid Potash Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 35 Increased: 36 New Position: 21.

Old West Investment Management Llc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. for 933,487 shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 1.44 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp has 0.38% invested in the company for 2.13 million shares. The Texas-based Wallace Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.37% in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 190,000 shares.

The stock decreased 7.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 307,318 shares traded. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) has declined 9.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 30/05/2018 – Intrepid Ventures Launches New High Performance Blockchain Technology Platform; 30/05/2018 – INTREPID INVESTMENT MGMT MAKES INVESTMENT IN RIO GRANDE E&P; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrepid Potash Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPI); 20/05/2018 – INTREPID MINES LTD IAU.AX – “CONSIDERING OPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR INTREPID’S ZAMBIAN ASSETS IN LIGHT OF CURRENT COPPER PRICE ENVIRONMENT”; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Fashion Cares Returns to the Intrepid; 15/05/2018 – High School Students Building NASA Hardware Recognized at Intrepid Museum Event; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 29/05/2018 – Intrepid by VitalSource Unveils Blueprint for Digital Learning; 05/03/2018 INTREPID POTASH INC lPl.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $2.85 FROM $2.70; 19/04/2018 – Intrepid Potash Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) At US$3.51? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Intrepid Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Share Price Increased 288% – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did Intrepid Potash, Inc.’s (NYSE:IPI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $446.98 million. It operates in two divisions, Potash and Trio. It has a 28.17 P/E ratio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for gas and oil wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Analysts await Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IPI’s profit will be $3.78M for 29.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Intrepid Potash, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.92 million for 13.06 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 21,583 shares to 62,833 valued at $17.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 97,613 shares and now owns 98,613 shares. Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Assets Inv Mngmt Limited Company reported 70,000 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp invested in 0.03% or 23,392 shares. Argi Inv Services Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 107,106 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Limited has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Tarbox Family Office reported 72 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated reported 59.11 million shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 10,784 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Llc holds 800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Franklin Incorporated invested in 2.32 million shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.05% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 362,494 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 4,887 shares. 48,874 are owned by Town & Country Savings Bank & Tru Company Dba First Bankers Tru Company.

Among 6 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PPL had 9 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 17 by UBS. Guggenheim maintained the shares of PPL in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. Evercore downgraded PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) on Thursday, February 7 to “In-Line” rating.