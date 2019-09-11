Buckingham Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Ppl (PPL) by $390,228; Firstenergy (FE) Shareholder Fir Tree Has Lowered Its Stake

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 9,517 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 5.43M shares traded or 35.84% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.94 million, down from 5.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $47.59. About 3.40 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY AFFIRMED BY FITCH; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – PLANTS TO CONTINUE NORMAL OPERATIONS IN INTERIM; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Transformation to Fully Regulated Utility Company with Stronger Financials and Customer-Focused Growth Moves; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS FILES CERTIFICATION LETTER WITH NRC; 15/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Plans to Invest Up to $4.8 Billion From 2018-2021; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MURRAY ENERGY’S CFR TO CAA1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Met-Ed Continues to Make Repairs Following Severe Thunderstorms; 02/04/2018 – STEP Energy Services Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 9; 10/05/2018 – Penelec’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 12/03/2018 – Altura Energy Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Mar. 19

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $393.26M for 16.08 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Asset has 0.05% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Claar Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 22,595 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated holds 2.00 million shares. Dupont Cap reported 29,739 shares stake. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 42,767 shares. Fort Lp has 3,103 shares. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.12% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Retirement Of Alabama reported 234,518 shares. 8,009 are owned by Conning Inc. Burney invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Sei invested in 0.04% or 310,457 shares. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 800 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.31% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Hartford Invest, Connecticut-based fund reported 57,943 shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 11,279 shares to 41,352 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 27,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council owns 68,700 shares. Paloma Prtn Management reported 133,304 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Vanguard Gp Incorporated invested 0.07% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Wetherby Asset Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Focused Wealth accumulated 1,300 shares. Amp Invsts Limited invested in 0.06% or 321,410 shares. Citigroup holds 922,083 shares. Captrust Advisors invested in 2,314 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has 576 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Denali Advsrs invested in 2.01% or 423,196 shares. Moreover, Cibc World Markets Inc has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Blackrock reported 0.08% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Bluecrest Cap reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested in 0.18% or 137,134 shares.