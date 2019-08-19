Buckingham Asset Management Has Cut Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $678,800; Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Valuation Rose While Raffles Associates LP Cut Its Holding by $483,240

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 2.76M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $583.53M market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 75,633 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited accumulated 28,119 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 16,000 shares. Blackrock accumulated 923,397 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners accumulated 0% or 1,045 shares. First Trust Lp owns 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 20,875 shares. Granite Limited Liability invested in 109,277 shares. Navellier has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Manatuck Hill Prns Limited Liability Co owns 0.3% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 30,300 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Raffles LP has 3.22% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). C M Bidwell & Associates Limited owns 3,780 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). 27,451 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Management. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc has invested 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). 34,270 are held by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62M for 31.58 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

