Buckingham Asset Management Has Cut Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding; Shorts at Marriott International – Class A (MAR) Lowered By 7.45%

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company has market cap of $42.27 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It has a 30.97 P/E ratio. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations.

Among 9 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Marriott International has $150 highest and $12500 lowest target. $136.44’s average target is 6.30% above currents $128.35 stock price. Marriott International had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Raymond James. Cowen & Co maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 21 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) rating on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $125 target. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 7 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Berenberg. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Marriott International, Inc. shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Comml Bank holds 9,273 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Burney Com owns 25,516 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Profund Limited Liability invested 0.15% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Bessemer Grp reported 0% stake. Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 18,253 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.03% stake. Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 9,308 shares stake. Marsico Lc holds 387,501 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking holds 224,823 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Spc Financial Incorporated invested in 0.3% or 11,109 shares. Moreover, Essex Service Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 4,150 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

