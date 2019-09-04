Buckingham Asset Management Has Boosted Bb&T (BBT) Stake by $518,834; Stock Price Rose; American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Rose While Spindletop Capital Lowered Stake by $1.29 Million

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.14B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 2.32 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 11,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 41,352 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 30,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 1.61 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 113,404 shares to 734,891 shares, valued at $36.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 16,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,987 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers State Bank accumulated 22,171 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd reported 32,819 shares stake. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.15% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Element Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 33,092 shares. Peoples Svcs Corporation owns 0.02% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 750 shares. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Incorporated Ks has invested 0.63% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Strategic Advsrs Lc has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0% or 10,500 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs has 0.05% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 17,672 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 177,394 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 0.04% stake. Ameriprise Finance has 7.99M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Company holds 192,222 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund accumulated 15,183 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae Cap Management reported 9,125 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.08% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 196,714 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com holds 361,252 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 1.75M shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 47 shares. Moreover, Cap Returns Mngmt Limited Company has 8.65% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Lincluden Mngmt reported 0.29% stake. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bb&T Securities Limited Com owns 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 10,474 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.2% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 524,502 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 12,428 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd invested in 891,327 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech Incorporated holds 0% or 6,150 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.32M for 12.90 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

