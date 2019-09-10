Buckingham Asset Management Decreased Ppl (PPL) Position by $390,228; Share Price Declined; Bb&T Securities Holding in Total S A (TOT) Upped by $3.73 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 9,517 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 4.67 million shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 43.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 67,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 222,906 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40M, up from 155,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 1.60 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 10/04/2018 – Zawya: Total CEO confirms plan to enlarge joint venture with Saudi Aramco; 17/04/2018 – TOTAL SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS WON’T EXPLORE FOR OIL IN ARCTIC, TOO EXPENSIVE; 14/03/2018 – REG-TOTAL TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 24/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions with Google Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Profit Slightly Falls; Raises 2018 Interim Dividend; 05/04/2018 – TOTAL: RESULTS OF OPTION TO GET 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV IN SHRS; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OIL MARKET IS NOT FULLY REBALANCED; 21/05/2018 – Total SA Eyes Cyprus Gas License After Warning of Iran Exit -AP; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL: ‘STRINGENT COMPLIANCE’ OF RULES ON FOZ DO AMAZONAS

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 21,183 shares to 90,232 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 51,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,671 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $437.02 million for 12.03 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.