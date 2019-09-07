Buckingham Asset Management Decreased Position in Ppl (PPL) by $390,228; West Oak Capital Holds Holding in Intl Business Machines (IBM)

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 9,517 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 3.70M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “IBM Stops Buybacks to Pay for Red Hat – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “4 Down and Out Tech Stocks Under 10 Times Earnings With Solid Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited Investors Incorporated holds 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 4,363 shares. Parsec Financial Management Inc stated it has 5,545 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northstar Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,911 shares. Rench Wealth accumulated 0.15% or 1,601 shares. Moreover, Fincl Advisory Serv has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,632 shares. Intersect Cap Lc invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stonebridge Cap Ltd Com holds 1.4% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 53,468 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pacific Glob Invest Management accumulated 0.2% or 6,495 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Strs Ohio owns 433,909 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Fagan Associates reported 18,180 shares. Principal Finance Gru has invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.26% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “‘Major incident’ reported on U.K. electricity infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Best and Worst Stocks After Labor Day – Schaeffers Research” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PPL declares $0.4125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated owns 3,608 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Live Your Vision Llc has 2,390 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.02% or 336,124 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0.01% or 2,155 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Verity Asset Inc has invested 0.38% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 10,784 were reported by Wesbanco Retail Bank. State Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.11% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 44,945 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp accumulated 11,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ledyard Bankshares has invested 0.06% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 535,983 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Moreover, Oppenheimer And Inc has 0.15% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 173,780 shares. Advisory Network Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Montag A And Assocs has 0.03% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Vanguard Group Inc Inc stated it has 58.30M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.04% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 12,167 shares to 15,661 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 13,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).