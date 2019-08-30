Buckingham Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $678,800; Equinix (EQIX) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Rose

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 3.51M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 120,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 459,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.10M, down from 580,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $557.32. About 99,985 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 82,955 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $278.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 2 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 81,175 shares. Goelzer Invest Management owns 0.17% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,039 shares. Advisors Asset Management reported 1,244 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Jefferies Gru Ltd stated it has 14,084 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 34 shares stake. City, a West Virginia-based fund reported 219 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Kentucky Retirement holds 3,643 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Stifel accumulated 36,570 shares. American Inv Inc accumulated 1,708 shares. Nomura Asset Management reported 14,313 shares stake. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Taylor Frigon Limited Liability reported 2,263 shares stake.

