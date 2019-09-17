Buckingham Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by $1.55 Million as Market Value Declined; Ipg Investment Advisors Has Cut Position in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) as Market Valuation Rose

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 23,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 53,440 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, down from 76,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.66. About 2.27M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 789 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 9,282 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439.22 million, down from 10,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 17.01 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS TO FOX BUSINESS NEWS; 05/05/2018 – On Wells Fargo — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Hubbell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo set to reduce penalty charges; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Said to Cut Dozens of Workers From Markets Unit; 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO HAS DISCONTINUED THE PRACTICES THAT LED TO ITS DEFICIENCIES, AND HAS BEGUN VOLUNTARILY PROVIDING REMEDIATION TO CONSUMERS; 19/04/2018 – WFC: Hearing the CFPB’s $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo might be announced as soon as Friday, per sources… – ! $WFC

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor (CIR) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.47M for 15.06 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $920.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,472 shares to 27,824 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 20,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Bank of America Stock Price Is Finally Heading to $35 and Up – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS cools on Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

