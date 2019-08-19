Buckingham Asset Management Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $315,234; Tiverton Asset Management Trimmed Its Autozone (AZO) Holding by $710,656 as Market Value Rose

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 694 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 1,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 1,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $8.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.74. About 262,081 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 141,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57M, down from 143,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Facebook Replaces Lobbying Executive Amid Regulatory Scrutiny; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes; 22/05/2018 – U.S. officials warn Congress on election hacking threats; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Macron warns that Facebook, Google are `too big’ and may get busted up; 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Research firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal information of tens of millions of Facebook users; 09/04/2018 – Short Sellers Warm to Facebook But Avoid Tech ETFs: Markets Live; 29/03/2018 – Rep. Lance Says Americans ‘Want Answers’ From Facebook (Video); 09/04/2018 – FB:SECURITY INVESTMENTS TO `SIGNIFICANTLY’ IMPACT PROFITABILITY; 22/05/2018 – While it’s unlikely the Vice President of Social Good would be called upon for custodial services, Naomi Gleit’s apparent willingness is indicative of the mission-driven mentality that keeps Facebook executives from leaving, even amid months of scandal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 12,167 shares to 15,661 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 12.55 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 6,580 shares to 7,367 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 15,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).