Buckingham Asset Management Decreased Facebook (FB) Position by $315,234; Roosevelt Investment Group Has Cut Its Position in Prologis (PLD) by $357,414 as Shares Rose

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 141,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57 million, down from 143,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $183.92. About 8.09 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – EU plans more powers for consumers to sue companies; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke out on Wednesday after days of silence amid a firestorm of privacy concerns; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ALLOW USERS TO APPEAL DECISIONS ON POSTS; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world Mark Zuckerberg’s former pollster has the data to prove it; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SHOULD COOPERATE WITH PROBE: U.K; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 23/03/2018 – FOLLOWING ELON MUSK’S TWEET, TESLA AND SPACEX FACEBOOK PAGES NOW DELETED; 02/05/2018 – FB INVESTING IN TECHNOLOGY TO BOOST ACCURACY ACROSS LANGUAGES; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s new virtual reality headset, Oculus Go, is finally debuting; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 5,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 165,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89 million, down from 170,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 812,303 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 21.36 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

