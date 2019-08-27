Buckingham Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Apple (AAPL); Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined While Cooke & Bieler LP Raised Stake by $6.13 Million

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 16,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 120,405 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, up from 104,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 19.81 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 % Renewable Energy; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 103,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.27 million, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.18. About 16.11 million shares traded or 22.98% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 14,040 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $107.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) by 532,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kingfisher Ltd Co invested in 1.39% or 36,581 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs Incorporated invested in 90,832 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc invested 1.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Guyasuta Inv Advisors has invested 0.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Investment Of Virginia Ltd accumulated 6,366 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 14.53 million shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 1.32 million shares. Northside Cap Llc has 0.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Legacy Capital Inc invested 2.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Intersect Cap Ltd Llc reported 78,591 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Or reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Highvista Strategies Ltd Com accumulated 9,200 shares. Country Club Tru Na holds 0.18% or 26,094 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Limited reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon helps customers avoid more than 1.5 billion robocalls this year – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Prtn Lp has invested 1.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Intrust National Bank Na invested in 40,082 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Macroview Limited Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 751 shares. Maple Capital Management Inc reported 85,640 shares. The California-based Eqis Management has invested 0.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mondrian Inv Ptnrs owns 415,317 shares. Cumberland Advsr Inc has invested 0.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California-based Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Counsel Ltd holds 29,165 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Tru Inv Lc stated it has 34,483 shares or 5.04% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Ins stated it has 3.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Sage Fin Gp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 203 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2.76% or 111,973 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt has invested 6.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 36,625 are held by Matrix Asset Advisors New York.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 93,358 shares to 49,495 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 61,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,152 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).