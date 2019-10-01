Buckingham Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in American Express Co (AXP); As Catalent Com (CTLT) Market Value Rose, Colony Group Cut by $319,248 Its Stake

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 2,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 10,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 7,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $117.92. About 743,986 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Catalent Inc Com (CTLT) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The hedge fund held 96,632 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24M, down from 102,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 156,046 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D) by 61,331 shares to 72,654 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $103,280 activity.

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $29.25M for 59.36 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold CTLT shares while 80 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 146.59 million shares or 3.65% more from 141.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polar Llp stated it has 213,852 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bridges Investment accumulated 0.03% or 12,426 shares. Brinker Cap owns 0.09% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 47,980 shares. Bamco Ny invested 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Wellington Mngmt Llp accumulated 717,858 shares. Glenmede Co Na owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0.01% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 50,933 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 67,380 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Partner Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 7,952 shares. Mariner Llc holds 0% or 7,009 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 9,235 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Meeder Asset owns 24,997 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Snyder Cap Mgmt LP reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

