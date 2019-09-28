Buckhead Capital Management Upped Its Watsco (WSO) Position; As Lennar (LEN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Basswood Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 68,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 584,362 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.32 million, up from 516,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 2.10 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 2,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The hedge fund held 25,293 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, up from 23,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 143,620 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Is Yielding 4.1% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Watsco to Present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Watsco Completes Peirce-Phelps Acquisition NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Watsco Completes Acquisition of DASCO Supply NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco Reports Record Sales, Operating Profit, Net Income and Cash Flow During First Quarter – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt And Inc invested in 0.21% or 3,400 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A accumulated 0.05% or 1,997 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 14,410 shares. 2,423 are owned by Profund Ltd Liability Company. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.05% or 213,606 shares. Fdx stated it has 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 844 are held by Glenmede Na. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity reported 118,044 shares. Ww stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Kames Cap Pcl owns 80,980 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Bokf Na stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 168,029 were accumulated by Dearborn Prns Limited Co.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,745 shares to 44,039 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,653 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Inc by 889,078 shares to 955,650 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 199,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,015 shares, and cut its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (NYSE:RM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Melvin Mngmt Lp has invested 0.74% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 16,600 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 0.88% or 15.57 million shares. Psagot House Ltd owns 411,390 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Moreover, American Grp Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security Inc reported 1.22% stake. Mengis Cap Incorporated accumulated 29,757 shares or 0.44% of the stock. First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 4,692 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 521,867 shares. Veritable LP owns 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 4,467 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department accumulated 86,781 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 96,601 shares. D E Shaw Comm owns 5,000 shares.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Homebuilders May Be the Best Place to Invest Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Homebuilder Stocks Upgraded Ahead of Earnings – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney, Lennar And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 23 – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LMC Announces Start of Leasing at 17th & Broadway Apartments – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2019.