Buckhead Capital Management Upped Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Stock Price Rose; Markel (MKL) Stake Maintained by Avenir Corp

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 7,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 48,784 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, up from 40,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Dimon Hopeful Trade Tensions Won’t Derail JPMorgan’s China Plans; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Signs Deal With Cardlytics to Use Customer Data on App; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS ALL PROPOSALS BY SHAREHOLDERS WERE REJECTED; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces First Major Branch Expansion in Greater Washington; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – Apptio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – WESTAR ENERGY INC WR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $54; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.3 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS EXECUTIVE COMP PLAN APPROVED WITH 93% IN SUPPORT; 06/03/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 880 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 68,473 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.22M, up from 67,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1142.44. About 18,924 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 2,793 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Tn holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank holds 0% or 482 shares. Moreover, Cobblestone Capital Ltd Llc has 1.32% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Cordasco Ntwk, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 2,325 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company owns 1,183 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zacks Investment invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 248 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 300 shares in its portfolio. 416 were reported by Raymond James Tru Na. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 779 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated reported 538 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 28,551 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $43.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 34,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 779,761 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. 200 shares valued at $193,756 were bought by Connell K Bruce on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Archford Cap Strategies Lc stated it has 23,974 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Clal Insurance Ent Ltd stated it has 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Matthew 25 Management has invested 6.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 13,127 shares. Cardinal Cap Management invested 1.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lathrop Invest, a Arkansas-based fund reported 2,221 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 1.52M shares. Daiwa Securities holds 0.16% or 184,596 shares. Old Dominion stated it has 28,934 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,564 shares. Horizon Inv Ltd Liability owns 39,289 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Company holds 12,077 shares. Wisconsin-based Sadoff Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moon Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 2,055 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,636 shares to 16,309 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,204 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).