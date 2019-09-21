Buckhead Capital Management Upped Its Chevron New (CVX) Position; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Position by $439,104

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 51,730 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44M, up from 47,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42 million shares traded or 85.82% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 33,277 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42M, up from 30,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – MarketingLand: Exclusive: Facebook will no longer show audience reach estimates for Custom Audiences after vulnerability; 21/03/2018 – Jamie Dimon discusses privacy and Facebook’s management; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – INCREASE IN SHARE REPURCHASE IS INCREMENTAL TO ORIGINAL AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT PARIS TECH CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – MPs round on Facebook in leak investigation; 27/03/2018 – TheStarPhoenix.com: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 17/04/2018 – Air Force is applying Facebook’s retired ‘move fast and break things’ mantra to its space programs; 10/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm, per @AP; 28/03/2018 – PLAYBOY – RECENT NEWS ABOUT FACEBOOK’S ALLEGED MISMANAGEMENT OF USERS’ DATA HAS SOLIDIFIED DECISION TO SUSPEND ACTIVITY ON PLATFORM AT THIS TIME

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 78,168 shares to 47,375 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,039 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

