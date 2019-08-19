Buckhead Capital Management Upped Holding in Novartis A G (NVS) as Market Value Rose; Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Shareholder Clover Partners LP Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Rose

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The hedge fund held 110,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 138,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.22M market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 63,037 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 10,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 84,303 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, up from 73,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $89.47. About 1.26M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 28/05/2018 – Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS GOAL IS TO HAVE ONCOLOGY DRUG WITH $3-$5 BLN IN ANNUAL SALES, “HOPING FOR NEXT BIG ONE TO CARRY ONCOLOGY INTO THE FUTURE”; 23/03/2018 – Novartis Phase III Data Show Siponimod Improves MS Outcomes; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 06/03/2018 – FDA: NOVARTIS’ GILENYA TREATMENT STOPPED IN BOTH PATIENTS; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS NATACHA THEYTAZ, GLOBAL HEAD INTERNAL AUDIT WILL LEAD THE ETHICS, RISK AND COMPLIANCE ORGANIZATION AD INTERIM; 31/05/2018 – Novartis loses a head honcho, with US oncology head Bill Hinshaw exiting for new gig at Axcella @BrittanyMeiling; 09/04/2018 – Novartis in $8.7bn bet […]; 23/03/2018 – NOVARTIS GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR BIOSIMILAR INFLIXIMAB; 19/04/2018 – Novartis Backs 2018 View

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,200 shares to 38,204 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 42,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,370 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold IBCP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 99,285 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 9,410 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clover Prtnrs Lp reported 110,252 shares. 30,810 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 241,896 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd reported 77,025 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,290 shares. Foundry Prns Limited stated it has 200,795 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.05% or 146,078 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 154,980 shares. 2.27 million are held by Blackrock Incorporated. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 70,573 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Lp has 0.03% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 138,610 shares.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25M for 10.01 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.