Buckhead Capital Management Upped By $3.54 Million Its Newell Brands (NWL) Stake; Voicestream Wireless Has 1.02 Sentiment

Voicestream Wireless Corp (TMUS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 215 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 211 sold and trimmed stock positions in Voicestream Wireless Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 263.18 million shares, up from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Voicestream Wireless Corp in top ten positions decreased from 24 to 22 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 161 Increased: 155 New Position: 60.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Newell Brands Inc (NWL) stake by 186.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc acquired 236,315 shares as Newell Brands Inc (NWL)’s stock declined 27.81%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 363,262 shares with $5.57 million value, up from 126,947 last quarter. Newell Brands Inc now has $6.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 6.46 million shares traded or 26.69% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 15/05/2018 – Widen Unveils 2018 Connectivity Report; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Socially Responsive Exits Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS, Operating Cash Flow Toward Lower End of Guidance; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Core Sales Flat to Down Low-Single Digits; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Maintains Commitment to 92c Annual Dividend Through 2019; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ANDREW LANGHAM HAS AGREED TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND DAVID ATCHISON WILL NOT STAND FOR ELECTION; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Still Hasn’t Taken Sides in Newell’s Proxy Fight With Starboard; 01/05/2018 – Starboard Sees Newell Worth $48 a Share on Cost Savings Alone; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS HOLDER ICAHN SAYS SHRS UNDERVALUED

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. The company has market cap of $68.13 billion. Virgin Islands. It has a 20.92 P/E ratio. The firm offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million clients in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 19.35 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Quaker Capital Investments Llc holds 12.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. for 455,724 shares. Tekne Capital Management Llc owns 644,253 shares or 11.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc has 11.03% invested in the company for 1.17 million shares. The New York-based Corvex Management Lp has invested 8.58% in the stock. Overbrook Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 501,208 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased Welltower Inc stake by 12,393 shares to 35,078 valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 22,758 shares and now owns 64,871 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap owns 59,899 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 76,299 shares. Guardian Tru Com accumulated 92,840 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 47,232 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Webster Retail Bank N A stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Verition Fund Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 28,946 shares. 44.31 million are held by Vanguard Group. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 285,938 shares. Whittier Tru Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Optimum Inv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division reported 412,435 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 16,062 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 19.08M shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership reported 0.25% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Among 6 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Jefferies. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, March 14. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NWL in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22.

