Buckhead Capital Management Trimmed Position in Apple (AAPL) by $2.12 Million as Stock Rose; Ashfield Capital Partners Increases Stake in Fiserv (FISV)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,204 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, down from 49,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Gains Can Feed Through To Asia Suppliers: Markets Live; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 72.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 22,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 30,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $93.91. About 1.91M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 13,021 shares to 32,715 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 21,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,266 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,100 shares to 89,734 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 21,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.