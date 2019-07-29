Buckhead Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) by $872,931; Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (SWJ) Holder Founders Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Valuation Were Volatile

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (SWJ) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 17,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 61,946 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 79,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 29,908 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. JR SUB DEB 52 (NYSE:SWJ) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 6,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,655 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 24,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $150.63. About 675,830 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 65,275 shares to 162,763 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 15,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,992 shares to 48,784 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 9,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 10.82 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.