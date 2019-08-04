Buckhead Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Stock Price Declined; Synovus Financial Has Raised Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $1.96 Million as Shares Declined

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 30,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 41,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $182.02. About 2.55M shares traded or 49.88% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 5,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 40,001 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.27 million, up from 34,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.68M shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS SOME EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES STILL HARM BOEING SALES; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SEEN SEEKING BOARD SETS, MIN. 20% IN BOEING JV: VALOR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 13,931 shares. Boston Advsr Lc reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Brinker Incorporated reported 0.09% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dorsey & Whitney Lc accumulated 2,151 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Capital Ptnrs Limited Co has 0.28% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Blair William Il, Illinois-based fund reported 31,245 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.15% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp has 9,305 shares. Acropolis Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 5,062 shares. Sun Life Financial has invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cap Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 2,454 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability owns 10,622 shares. Stewart Patten Co Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Co has 1.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Shell Asset Management has 25,923 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $851,668 activity. $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph. Another trade for 525 shares valued at $100,546 was bought by Scanlon Jennifer F..

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.49 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,262 shares to 58,374 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 1,842 shares to 173 shares, valued at $37,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,054 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

