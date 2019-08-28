Buckhead Capital Management Trimmed By $723,350 Its Hanesbrands (HBI) Position; Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals Has 0.83 Sentiment

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) stake by 29.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 42,550 shares as Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)’s stock declined 11.30%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 102,370 shares with $1.83 million value, down from 144,920 last quarter. Hanesbrands Inc now has $4.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 3.76M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 5 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 6 decreased and sold their holdings in Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals. The investment professionals in our database now own: 1.09 million shares, down from 1.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) stake by 10,510 shares to 84,303 valued at $8.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 774 shares and now owns 14,314 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 156,320 are held by Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited. Moreover, Check Capital Mngmt Ca has 2.54% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 50,736 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Ltd Llc. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 14,615 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited has 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 2.84 million shares. Webster Savings Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 28,912 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York stated it has 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Texas-based Maverick has invested 0.04% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 33,100 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc has invested 0.11% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Arrowmark Colorado has invested 1.6% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Ftb Advsr owns 17,559 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hanesbrands has $18 highest and $1600 lowest target. $17’s average target is 25.93% above currents $13.5 stock price. Hanesbrands had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, August 2. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 25.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider Hytinen Barry bought $175,600. 10,000 shares valued at $147,350 were bought by Evans Gerald on Wednesday, August 7.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $267.82 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 31.46 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

