Buckhead Capital Management Stake In Newell Brands (NWL) Was Boosted; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Declined, Doliver Capital Advisors Decreased by $964,722 Its Stake

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc sold 20,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 47,545 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, down from 68,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.15. About 17.28 million shares traded or 72.36% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 21,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 384,547 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93 million, up from 363,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 3.38M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – NEW PORTFOLIO WILL COMPRISE 7 CATEGORY-BASED DIVISIONS WITH ROUGHLY 20 PERCENT OF THEIR U.S. SALES E-COMMERCE DERIVED; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN REPORTS STAKE OF 6.86 PCT IN NEWELL BRANDS INC, AS OF MARCH 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Icahn on Friday disclosed a 6.86 percent stake in Newell; 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands Up For Sale; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Hldrs; 09/05/2018 – First Alert Celebrates 60 Years; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-Novolex, Faerch Plast among bidders for Newell’s Waddington Group- Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – NEWELL’S WADDINGTON IS SAID TO DRAW BIDDERS INCLUDING NOVOLEX; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – “MAINTAINING COMPANY’S COMMITMENT TO ITS INVESTMENT GRADE RATING” AND TO ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 92 CENTS PER SHARE THROUGH 2019; 23/04/2018 – Icahn and Starboard agree to Newell Brands director nominations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 8.80 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 24,950 shares to 162,545 shares, valued at $47.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $332.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,835 shares to 18,109 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

