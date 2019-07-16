Buckhead Capital Management Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Upped by $303,600 as Market Value Rose; As Ladder Cap (LADR) Stock Declined, Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Lifted by $1.53 Million Its Holding

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 3,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 107,302 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67M, up from 103,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 6.64M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (LADR) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 90,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,390 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, up from 567,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ladder Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 412,524 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 12.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon may exit stakes in offshore Norwegian fields – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Refiners strive to keep running through tropical storm – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Top Stocks for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon’s Norway sale could be substantial, Wood Mackenzie says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc owns 1.9% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 21,763 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 441,658 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.53% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.80 million shares. Crossvault Limited reported 23,540 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & Com stated it has 10.19 million shares or 4.34% of all its holdings. Davenport & Com Limited Com holds 744,586 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. East Coast Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,595 shares. Scotia Capital Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 182,471 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 45,530 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ruggie Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 213 shares. Mirador Capital Ptnrs Lp reported 4,336 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd owns 175,352 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 464,375 shares. 75,544 are owned by Marco Mgmt Lc. 43,710 are owned by Legacy Capital Prns.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22,758 shares to 64,871 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 42,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,370 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold LADR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 172,410 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 146,738 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 768,284 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 202 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel, Missouri-based fund reported 194,798 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 312,130 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.03% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) or 382,798 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 277,984 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Lc accumulated 176,778 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 158,724 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 549,862 shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 50,222 shares to 30,248 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 115,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,008 shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $49,678 activity.