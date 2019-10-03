Buckhead Capital Management Stake In Chevron New (CVX) Was Increased; As Enbridge (ENB) Valuation Declined, Advisors Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.06 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 51,730 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, up from 47,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $110.92. About 631,984 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 29,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 50,187 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, down from 79,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 630,033 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend (EOD) by 241,495 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 17,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,559 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $713.97 million for 24.18 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schaller Investment holds 4,027 shares. Northstar Gru Inc holds 0.19% or 3,705 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc holds 1.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 112,864 shares. Moreover, Westover Capital Advsrs Limited Co has 0.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,566 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 278,243 shares. First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls has invested 3.82% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Barton has invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bailard Inc, California-based fund reported 20,394 shares. Barry Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Delaware-based Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 6.96% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). One Capital Mgmt owns 0.58% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 27,427 shares. 133,509 are held by Private Asset Incorporated. Smithfield invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Payden Rygel reported 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

