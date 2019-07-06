Buckhead Capital Management Stake in American Intl Group (AIG) Lifted by $929,660; Polar Securities Has Lowered Its Holding in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $14.09 Million

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 161,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.81M, down from 434,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $91.47. About 1.00M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 21,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,112 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 50,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 1.94 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alternative Capital Not Hindering Munich Re’s Cyber Growth (Yet) – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Management invested in 0.92% or 104,037 shares. Pennsylvania Tru owns 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 41,183 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.1% or 31,704 shares. Advisor Prns invested 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Guardian Life Ins Of America has 2,517 shares. Point72 Asset Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Kansas-based Mariner has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 1832 Asset Lp invested in 163 shares. 1.17 million were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Pennsylvania-based Peoples Finance Services Corp has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The stated it has 68,651 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Huber Cap Management owns 56,125 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Signaturefd Lc owns 3,326 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mcf Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,134 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,990 shares to 100,181 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 12,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,078 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $177.77 million for 24.07 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Keysight: The Long-Awaited Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Scalable Visibility for Data Centers Today and Tomorrow – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Names Paul Lacouture to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Management Ca reported 3.92 million shares stake. 111,210 were accumulated by Asset One. Carroll Fin Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Royal London Asset Management Limited stated it has 72,307 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com has 12,934 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Advisory Research holds 0.01% or 6,484 shares in its portfolio. National Pension reported 269,461 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 488,974 were reported by Hahn Llc. Petrus Tru Lta owns 0.05% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 2,829 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd has 3,452 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 1,466 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 915 shares.