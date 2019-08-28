Buckhead Capital Management Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quanta Services has $4800 highest and $47 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 45.44% above currents $32.66 stock price. Quanta Services had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2. See Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Vertical Research Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $47 Maintain

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 4.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc acquired 3,137 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 77,388 shares with $10.82 million value, up from 74,251 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $342.14B valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.64. About 18.78 million shares traded or 138.36% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Peavine Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,890 shares. 144,978 were reported by St Germain D J Company. Bokf Na reported 334,061 shares. Eos Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kemper Master Retirement Trust holds 10,900 shares. Roosevelt Invest Grp invested in 171,763 shares or 2.99% of the stock. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning holds 6.22% or 61,724 shares. Fincl Consulate, Maryland-based fund reported 2,757 shares. Cap Mngmt New York invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Rampart Investment Lc has 0.75% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 47,096 shares. 379,932 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd. Paradigm Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pacific Glob Inv Mgmt owns 80,707 shares. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Partners Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,592 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chubb, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 27 – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 15.57% above currents $129.64 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Thursday, May 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $15600 target. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 14,990 shares to 100,181 valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 6,191 shares and now owns 18,655 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, and gas and oil industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.65 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions comprising design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services. It has a 14.85 P/E ratio. It also provides emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure.