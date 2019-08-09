Buckhead Capital Management Position in Stericycle (SRCL) Has Lifted by $1.92 Million as Stock Value Declined; Smithbridge Asset Management Cut Oracle Com (ORCL) Holding by $457,390

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 4.70M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins round in long-running copyright fight with Google

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 35,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The hedge fund held 93,894 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 58,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 433,769 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Adj EPS $4.45-Adj EPS $4.85; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.75 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,752 were accumulated by Madison Invest Holdings. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 12,582 shares. Sather Finance Grp holds 2.07% or 190,037 shares. Gideon Cap reported 50,507 shares stake. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Com reported 322,721 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 4.38M shares. Bernzott Cap Advisors holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 174,511 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 7,193 shares. Lsv Asset reported 6.05M shares. South State Corp accumulated 106,743 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Llc, California-based fund reported 60,230 shares. Moreover, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has 1.49% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Company Pa holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 27,269 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 169,920 shares. Clark Cap Management invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53M and $166.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Invest Management reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Cannell Peter B & Communication stated it has 15,647 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,000 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation stated it has 31,380 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 59,095 shares stake. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.62% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). 3,812 were reported by M&T Fincl Bank Corp. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.02% or 999,826 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest reported 6,852 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.01% or 5,365 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp holds 18,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 97,806 shares. Moreover, Golden Gate Private Equity has 0.75% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Trust Communications Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).