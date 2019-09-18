Buckhead Capital Management Position in Novartis A G (NVS) Has Boosted by $478,478 as Share Value Rose; 3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Declined

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 5,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 89,561 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.18 million, up from 84,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.53. About 2.37 million shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI WILL JOIN NOVARTIS ON MAY 1, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – GSK ALSO TO INITIATE STRATEGIC REVIEW OF HORLICKS AND OTHER CONSUMER NUTRITION PRODUCTS TO SUPPORT TRANSACTION FUNDING; 27/03/2018 – Pharma Mfg: GSK buys joint consumer health stake from Novartis for $13 billion; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – EACH PARTY, PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, IS ALSO PERMITTED TO DEVELOP OR COMMERCIALIZE COMPETING PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – New Novartis Phase III data for brolucizumab demonstrate reliability of 12-week treatment interval; 11/05/2018 – Lawmaker opens probe into Novartis over its dealings with Trump’s attorney; 09/04/2018 – Novartis enters agreement to acquire AveXis Inc. for USD 8.7 bn to transform care in SMA and expand position as a gene therapy and Neuroscience leader; 22/03/2018 – FDA OKS NOVARTIS’S NILOTINIB FOR CHILDREN W/ CHRONIC PH+ CML

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 1,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 5,741 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $995,000, down from 7,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 2.50M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Decatur Capital Management reported 1.33% stake. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 19,541 shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt has 2,599 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Co invested 2.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Prio Wealth Lp has 0.67% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 83,844 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd Llc reported 3,382 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Jensen Investment Management has 4.54% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jcic Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 157 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.67% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.65% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Exchange Capital Management accumulated 10,958 shares. 1,617 are owned by Nottingham Advsrs. Acg Wealth holds 5.72% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 245,963 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

