Buckhead Capital Management Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Boosted as Stock Value Declined; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Trimmed Its Lam Research (LRCX) Stake by $1.25 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 3,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 107,302 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67M, up from 103,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 6,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 38,245 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 45,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.63B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $205.11. About 2.00 million shares traded or 5.65% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,030 shares to 184,903 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,400 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,375 shares to 971,023 shares, valued at $114.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 53,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 876,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).