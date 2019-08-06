Buckhead Capital Management Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Boosted as Stock Value Declined; Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Value Rose While Dearborn Partners Has Trimmed Its Position

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 3,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 107,302 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67 million, up from 103,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $70.68. About 7.64 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 4,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 65,072 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 69,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.32. About 2.29 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary stated it has 352,781 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.6% or 88,536 shares in its portfolio. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo holds 388,840 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt invested in 40,979 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.55M shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 311,554 shares. Associated Banc reported 0.78% stake. Mercer Advisers has 349 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.60M shares. Culbertson A N Inc reported 110,382 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 34,872 shares stake. 21,843 are owned by Ghp Investment Advsr. Spectrum Incorporated holds 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 203 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.65% or 1.27M shares. Factory Mutual Ins Company invested 0.49% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,509 shares to 272,199 shares, valued at $21.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,461 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.10 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,990 shares to 100,181 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,655 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Asset Mngmt stated it has 24,266 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Penobscot Management Company Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 87,318 shares. Moller holds 5,883 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 2.45M shares. Cap Innovations Ltd Liability Company has 1.62% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,685 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.36% or 77,187 shares. Finemark State Bank And holds 207,656 shares. Arbor Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Intrust Bankshares Na holds 0.62% or 30,047 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.3% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Shamrock Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 2.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 260,888 shares. Moreover, Culbertson A N And has 1.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 2.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

