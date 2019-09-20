Buckhead Capital Management Position In Chevron New (CVX) Was Increased; Johnston Asset Management Upped Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $11.98 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 51,730 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44M, up from 47,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $124.7. About 4.75 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 70,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.25 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $180.25. About 10.45 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Chevron (CVX) to Boost Production at St. Malo Field in the Gulf of Mexico – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade After the Saudi Arabia Strikes – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.55% or 59,337 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 24,287 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 6,125 shares. Field And Main Natl Bank has 10,602 shares. Cape Ann Commercial Bank reported 12,096 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 173,481 shares. Cipher LP stated it has 0.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 456,068 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0.4% or 586,003 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America Advsrs reported 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First State Bank Sioux Falls stated it has 8,963 shares or 3.82% of all its holdings. Central Fincl Bank & Tru Com invested in 0.23% or 8,041 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,589 shares. Wheatland Advsr holds 0.71% or 7,522 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,835 shares to 18,109 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,641 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: Cheap Beyond Doubt – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Postponement of the Hong Kong Listing of Alibaba Stock Is Nothing But a Blip – Investorplace.com” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 640 shares to 9,349 shares, valued at $17.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 18,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,367 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).