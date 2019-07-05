Buckhead Capital Management Position in 3M Co (MMM) Has Decreased by $984,699; As Sanofi (SNY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Wallace Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 6,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 186,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 179,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 646,417 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results From tAPOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS DENGUE CONTINUES TO REPRESENT A SIGNIFICANT PUBLIC HEALTH CHALLENGE; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: Toujeo Max SoloStar Will Launch in Retail Pharmacies Across the U.S. in 3Q; 09/03/2018 – SANOFI’S OTC ASSETS SAID TO ATTRACT PE FIRMS, OTHER DRUGMAKERS; 16/04/2018 – France’s Sanofi sells 12 brands to Charterhouse’s Cooper-Vemedia; 14/05/2018 – Sanofi-Ablynx Deal Goes Ahead; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: FDA Approves Toujeo Max SoloStar

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 4,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,815 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, down from 30,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $171.42. About 1.05 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 5,624 shares to 360,798 shares, valued at $21.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 27,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,454 shares, and cut its stake in Cable One Inc.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.01 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 9,560 shares to 17,542 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 10,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bauman James L. Bushman Julie L also sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Keel Paul A sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. The insider THULIN INGE G sold $2.66 million. Vale Michael G. sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77M.