Buckhead Capital Management Lowered Stake in Cme Group (CME) by $1.25 Million as Stock Rose; Whetstone Capital Advisors Raised Its Attunity LTD (ATTU) Position by $1.04 Million; Shares Were Volatile

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 16,309 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 23,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $200.6. About 2.29 million shares traded or 63.30% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 16/03/2018 – Spencer’s NEX Group Rises Most in 20 Years After CME Approach; 11/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON ROLL BY FUNDS INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 03/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices rally CME live cattle futures; 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-CME raises crude oil future margins; 28/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Rate futures volumes surpass Treasuries as market evolves; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING; 11/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS IT HAS REVOKED APPROVED STATUS FOR REGISTRATION OF RUSAL ALUMINIUM BRANDS; 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 45,412 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 694,734 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, up from 649,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J And Inc invested in 0.12% or 2,746 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.16% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Aull & Monroe Investment Mgmt Corporation has 1.12% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 12,708 shares. 1,161 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 33,182 shares. 2,998 were reported by Citizens & Northern Corporation. Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 45,005 shares. America First Advsr Ltd has 4.49% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 88,990 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Richard Bernstein Advsr Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Element Mngmt has 0.15% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 6,120 shares. Moreover, Ls Investment Advisors Lc has 0.15% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 14,942 shares. Utah Retirement holds 66,763 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group (CME) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Parnassus Fund Comments on CME Group – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Fed Put Counter Potential Negative Q2 Earnings? 5 Picks – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “CME Group Revenue Rises 20% – Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Reports Mixed Q2 Volumes, June Volume Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46,118 shares to 138,793 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).