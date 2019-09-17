Buckhead Capital Management Lowered Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake By $377,130; INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CL A O (ITMSF) SI Decreased By 4.89%

INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CL A O (OTCMKTS:ITMSF) had a decrease of 4.89% in short interest. ITMSF’s SI was 21,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.89% from 22,500 shares previously. With 5,200 avg volume, 4 days are for INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CL A O (OTCMKTS:ITMSF)’s short sellers to cover ITMSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.0011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2. About 500 shares traded. Intermap Technologies Corporation (OTCMKTS:ITMSF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 21.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 4,835 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 18,109 shares with $1.42M value, down from 22,944 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $112.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 7.36M shares traded or 12.76% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) stake by 25,441 shares to 54,969 valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 1,919 shares and now owns 9,662 shares. Southern Co (NYSE:SO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was bought by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 33.85% above currents $72.02 stock price. Philip Morris had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. Bank of America upgraded the shares of PM in report on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 19. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Bank of America maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.14 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

