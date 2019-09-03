Buckhead Capital Management Lowered Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Eaton Vance Management Lifted By $1.32 Million Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 25.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 22,758 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 64,871 shares with $6.75M value, down from 87,629 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $305.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $121.03. About 2.96 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL

Eaton Vance Management increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 10.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management acquired 13,041 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 136,317 shares with $13.85M value, up from 123,276 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $27.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 1.98M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today

Eaton Vance Management decreased Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) stake by 7,927 shares to 47,785 valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) stake by 5,969 shares and now owns 93,695 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Inv Prtn has 911,106 shares. 111,134 were accumulated by Voya Invest Management Ltd Com. Earnest Ptnrs Llc has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 135 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0.08% or 38,668 shares. Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Strs Ohio accumulated 138,493 shares. Vision Capital Inc reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 58,285 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.95% or 1.73M shares. 9,892 are held by Paloma Mgmt. Gsa Prns Llp invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hudock Group Incorporated Ltd owns 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 100 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tuttle Tactical holds 0.95% or 46,746 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.46’s average target is 12.64% above currents $94.51 stock price. Electronic Arts had 20 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EA in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Buckingham Research. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $11500 target. M Partners downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Friday, May 3 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 22. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 774 shares to 14,314 valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 36,008 shares and now owns 272,967 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) was raised too.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 24.40 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $115’s average target is -4.98% below currents $121.03 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Friday, June 28 report. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating.