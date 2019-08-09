Buckhead Capital Management Lowered International Business Machs (IBM) Holding; Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Has 0.83 Sentiment

Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.21, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 91 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 109 sold and decreased their stakes in Cirrus Logic Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 47.70 million shares, down from 50.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cirrus Logic Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 85 Increased: 63 New Position: 28.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 24.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 6,191 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 18,655 shares with $2.63 million value, down from 24,846 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $121.13B valuation. The stock decreased 2.40% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $136.74. About 1.02 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM

The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 71,499 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) has risen 17.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%; 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. The firm offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. It has a 32.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. for 140,003 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 220,000 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Holderness Investments Co has 1.17% invested in the company for 58,335 shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 0.98% in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 700,863 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 15.96% above currents $136.74 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Monday, August 5. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) stake by 21,620 shares to 72,112 valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 46,118 shares and now owns 138,793 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Lc invested in 179,509 shares. Schulhoff & owns 11,664 shares. 36,483 are owned by Cetera Ltd Liability Com. Willingdon Wealth reported 1.29% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). South Texas Money Management holds 0.01% or 2,336 shares in its portfolio. M&T Natl Bank has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Iowa-based Pecaut Company has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Keystone Fincl Planning Incorporated accumulated 30,998 shares. 2,658 were reported by First Heartland Consultants. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.16% stake. Hsbc Holdings Pcl reported 0.26% stake. 136,480 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 21,264 shares. Hallmark Mngmt has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rnc Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,145 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.82 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.