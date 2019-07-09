Buckhead Capital Management Lifted Walmart (WMT) Stake by $300,700; Valuation Rose; As Clorox Co (CLX) Stock Price Declined, Cypress Capital Group Increased Its Stake

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 89,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, up from 86,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $112.72. About 4.16 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Alphabet’s Google Has Discussed Joining Walmart’s Investment in Flipkart; 28/04/2018 – Walmart Weighs a U.K. Pullback as Rivals Gain Sway — 3rd Update; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s Online Sales Grew by 33 Percent Amid Aggressive E-Commerce Push; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda and Sainsbury’s announce UK merger deal; 12/04/2018 – Walmart Plans $200M Florida Store Construction, Improvements, Innovations in 2018; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 17/05/2018 – WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA SAYS CONTINUED TO SEE IMPROVING PERFORMANCE OF PRIVATE BRAND AND ONLINE GROCERY; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 17/05/2018 – WALMART 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.14, EST. $1.12; 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 122.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 2,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, up from 1,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $156.88. About 523,269 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market

