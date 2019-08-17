Buckhead Capital Management Lifted Regency Ctrs (REG) Holding; Unifi (UFI) Sentiment Is 1.63

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) stake by 9.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc acquired 4,810 shares as Regency Ctrs Corp (REG)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 54,337 shares with $3.67 million value, up from 49,527 last quarter. Regency Ctrs Corp now has $10.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $65.19. About 553,228 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

Unifi Inc (UFI) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.65, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 57 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 35 sold and trimmed equity positions in Unifi Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 14.76 million shares, down from 15.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Unifi Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 25 Increased: 39 New Position: 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bankshares Corporation has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 48,300 shares. Millennium Lc owns 338,598 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 4,114 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 117,740 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Csat Advisory LP invested in 0.01% or 424 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 46 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Balyasny Asset Mgmt owns 0.12% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 268,935 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 3.03 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru invested in 0% or 59 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 45,290 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0.03% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG).

Impala Asset Management Llc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. for 1.58 million shares. Wellington Shields & Co. Llc owns 33,000 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Valueact Holdings L.P. has 0.24% invested in the company for 1.13 million shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.21% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 219,499 shares.

