Buckhead Capital Management Lifted Its Stericycle (SRCL) Holding; ALEAFIA HEALTH ORDINARY SHARES (ALEAF) Shorts Increased By 29.25%

ALEAFIA HEALTH INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) had an increase of 29.25% in short interest. ALEAF’s SI was 465,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 29.25% from 360,400 shares previously. With 1.47 million avg volume, 0 days are for ALEAFIA HEALTH INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALEAF)’s short sellers to cover ALEAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.0284 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7741. About 513,034 shares traded or 14.20% up from the average. Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Stericycle Inc (SRCL) stake by 61.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc acquired 35,633 shares as Stericycle Inc (SRCL)’s stock declined 19.30%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 93,894 shares with $5.11M value, up from 58,261 last quarter. Stericycle Inc now has $3.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 1.43 million shares traded or 59.48% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Stericycle; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike; 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL); 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES STERICYCLE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.05

Aleafia Inc. owns and operates a healthcare clinic that provides medical cannabis therapy to achieve optimum recovery and minimize illness and injury's cumulative effects. The company has market cap of $209.40 million. The firm provides medical cannabis therapy, pain management, physiotherapy, chiropractor, osteopathy, registered massage therapy, laser therapy, orthotics, and custom braces and compression socks. It currently has negative earnings. It provides consulting and support services for managing cannabis-sensitive cases.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 6,191 shares to 18,655 valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 9,030 shares and now owns 184,903 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.