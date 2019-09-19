Buckhead Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Hollyfrontier (HFC) by $1.17 Million as Valuation Rose; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Upped Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake by $5.16 Million; Stock Value Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 86.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 25,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The hedge fund held 54,969 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 29,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 1.56 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 50.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 11,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 33,175 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.46 million, up from 22,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $542.84. About 313,957 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $265.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 4,838 shares to 48,606 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 14,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,304 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson & reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Prudential owns 80,710 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 9,129 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research invested in 0.12% or 47,183 shares. 1,193 are owned by Brookstone Capital Management. State Street Corp accumulated 3.65M shares. Geode Ltd Com holds 1.02 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, United Services Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Veritable Lp has 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hs Mngmt Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.28% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.05% or 8,692 shares. Quantitative Ltd Llc invested in 0.78% or 44,039 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 967,161 shares. Accuvest Global Advisors invested 0.2% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $332.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,987 shares to 21,828 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,109 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold HFC shares while 156 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 132.66 million shares or 6.87% less from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited accumulated 8 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment accumulated 44,525 shares. Allstate invested in 36,427 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sir Mngmt LP invested 1.81% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.24% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 11,052 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com owns 4,486 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 8,000 shares. Trexquant Invest LP reported 13,587 shares stake. The New York-based Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 190,795 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Signaturefd Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Transamerica Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 10 shares. Bokf Na reported 20,942 shares stake.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.