Buckhead Capital Management Increases Stake in Pepsico (PEP); As Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose, Holder Dragoneer Investment Group Trimmed Holding

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.71M shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 58,374 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, up from 53,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.58 million shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb Corporation owns 6,263 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc, California-based fund reported 37,844 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 9,490 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc reported 3,616 shares. Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi holds 0.34% or 12,209 shares in its portfolio. Buckhead Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.23% or 58,374 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.43% or 242,060 shares. Philadelphia Tru holds 13,140 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Montag And Caldwell Limited Company stated it has 7,200 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability Co reported 130,350 shares. Spf Beheer Bv stated it has 3.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Goelzer Invest Mngmt has 51,822 shares. Trexquant LP has invested 0.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,191 shares to 18,655 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,309 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $32.40 million activity. 7,750 shares were sold by Schneider David, worth $1.71M. $5.06M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. $1.53M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. The insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369. Shares for $22.01 million were sold by CODD RONALD E F.