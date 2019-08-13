Buckhead Capital Management Increases Position in Stericycle (SRCL); Calamos Wealth Management Increases Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 3,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, up from 4,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.91M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 09/05/2018 – Sears Deepens Amazon Tie-Up With Tire-Installation Partnership; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 19/03/2018 – Amazon’s 2014 acquisition of Twitch Interactive puts it in a unique position to dominate the world of professional game live-streaming, according to gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 35,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The hedge fund held 93,894 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 58,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.36. About 1.24 million shares traded or 46.83% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 04/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,688 shares to 631 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 46,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,051 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru Company has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legal And General Public Ltd Co holds 2.28 million shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn stated it has 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,057 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited. Nikko Asset Americas Inc holds 4.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 97,646 shares. The Texas-based B T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt has invested 1.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Daiwa Sb Ltd invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tradewinds reported 1.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lockheed Martin reported 5,400 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Ltd owns 338,847 shares or 3.61% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Cap Management Comm Ltd Partnership has invested 2.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 15,839 were accumulated by Birinyi Associate. Narwhal Cap Mngmt reported 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Odey Asset Management Group Incorporated Limited reported 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Texas-based Sunbelt has invested 1.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Lp owns 0.26% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 310,000 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 156,136 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Prudential Fincl reported 52,439 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 18,275 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Community Financial Bank Na owns 90 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com reported 12,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arcadia Inv Management Mi holds 227 shares. 207,900 are owned by Sei Investments. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 8,757 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 26,557 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 39,298 were accumulated by Goelzer Mgmt Inc. Jpmorgan Chase owns 37,665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Hartford Invest Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 11,166 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,200 shares to 38,204 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,309 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.