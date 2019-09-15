Buckhead Capital Management Increases Holding in Visa (V); Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Shareholder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Trimmed Its Stake by $347,025

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 1,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 9,662 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 7,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 4,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 6,373 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $483,000, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.22. About 1.05 million shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maltese Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Company Inc owns 10,000 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division holds 28,597 shares. Cadinha Company Ltd Llc stated it has 158,324 shares or 4.97% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 1,424 shares. Hodges Incorporated holds 14,134 shares. Biltmore Wealth Management Lc stated it has 2,299 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 1.51M shares. Night Owl Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 10.71% or 201,690 shares. West Oak Cap invested in 0.28% or 2,700 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Company has invested 0.54% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Earnest Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 825 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 2.93 million shares. Guardian Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.02% or 9,230 shares in its portfolio.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,540 shares to 92,641 shares, valued at $12.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 17,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,729 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $155.35M for 20.94 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davy Asset Mgmt, a Ireland-based fund reported 5,790 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Inv has invested 0.2% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 855,933 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability owns 42,828 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 41,357 were accumulated by Westwood Hldg. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 15,486 shares. Clean Yield accumulated 31,527 shares. Stifel Corp holds 125,660 shares. Duncker Streett And accumulated 0.19% or 11,179 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.03% or 25,725 shares. Armstrong Henry H reported 5,142 shares stake. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 7,767 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs has 0.03% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 312,861 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Com reported 206,009 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn has 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 500 shares.