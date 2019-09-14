Buckhead Capital Management Increases Holding in Hollyfrontier (HFC); Algert Global Has Lowered Position in Federal Signal (FSS) by $927,472 as Shares Rose

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (FSS) by 61.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 35,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The hedge fund held 22,387 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $599,000, down from 58,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 659,122 shares traded or 96.88% up from the average. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP FSS.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $1.15 TO $1.22; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Profit Rises 77%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Buys 1.8% of Federal Signal; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL – ELTING TO ASSUME ACCOUNTING RESPONSIBILITIES PREVIOUSLY HELD BY IAN HUDSON, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Quarter Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises FY View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.22; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By 14%; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Full-Year Outlook after Reporting Strong First Quarter Earnings and Record Orders, Up 54%

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 86.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 25,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The hedge fund held 54,969 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 29,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 1.67M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $270.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cactus Inc by 11,713 shares to 26,543 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msg Network Inc by 20,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Analysts await Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 13.89% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FSS’s profit will be $24.74 million for 20.37 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Federal Signal Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold FSS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.41 million shares or 0.43% less from 52.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Hldg owns 617,938 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Pacific Ridge Prtnrs Llc holds 57,030 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.03% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 132,953 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Renaissance Techs Limited Co has 0% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 79,067 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 1,014 shares. Fmr Limited Co holds 0% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 98,000 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 10,000 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 3,051 shares. Everence Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Management Lc has invested 0% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 589 shares.

More notable recent Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal Signal expands specialty vehicle platform – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) CEO Jennifer Sherman on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Federal Signal Corporation’s (NYSE:FSS) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Federal Signal (FSS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 17,889 shares to 13,729 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,109 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).