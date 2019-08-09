Buckhead Capital Management Increased Its Newell Brands (NWL) Stake by $3.54 Million as Share Value Declined; As Caci International (CACI) Stock Price Rose, Copper Rock Capital Partners Raised by $2.98 Million Its Holding

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 186.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 236,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 363,262 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, up from 126,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 2.31 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Maintains Commitment to Investment-Grade Rating; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Has Increased Newell Brands Stake; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES PROXY MATERIALS TO ELECT NEWELL NOMINEES; 12/04/2018 – NEWELL’S WADDINGTON IS SAID TO DRAW BIDDERS INCLUDING NOVOLEX; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now has a challenger at Newell Brands; 18/05/2018 – Ominto: Mitch Hill, Gregory Newell, Jaye Connolly-LaBelle, Peter Harris and Gary Baughman Have Resigned From Board Without Disagreement; 04/05/2018 – NOVOLEX TO BUY WADDINGTON GROUP FROM NEWELL BRANDS; 09/03/2018 – Starboard: Recent Newell Brands Director Departures Show Significant Change Is Required Immediately; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS CURRENT SITUATION AT NEWELL ‘UNACCEPTABLE’; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln, expands divestiture plan

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 16,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 112,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48 million, up from 95,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $212.09. About 112,344 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS PROPOSAL OF $44/SHR FACTORS IN BREAK UP FEE OF $204M; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q REV. $1.12B, EST. $1.12B; 15/05/2018 – Etf Managers Group Buys New 1.4% Position in CACI; 18/03/2018 – CACI Announces Proposal to Acquire CSRA for $44.00 Per Shr; 08/03/2018 – CACI Establishes Shared Services Center in Oklahoma; 19/03/2018 – CACI COMMENTS ON CSRA PROPOSED ACQUISITION; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 19/03/2018 – CACI AWARDED $60 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ADVERTISING AND MEDIA SUPPORT FOR ARMY NATIONAL GUARD; 20/03/2018 – CSRA: Board Determines CACI Proposal Can’t Reasonably Be Expected to Lead to Superior Proposal; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,200 shares to 38,204 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,181 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newell’s Dividend Seems Safe – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newell Brands -14% as guidance digested – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newell Brands +9% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What CACI International Inc’s (NYSE:CACI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CACI Awarded $645 Million GSA Task Order to Support U.S. European and Africa Commands – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CACI Board Member Michael Daniels Honored at Corporate Directorship 100 Gala – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes CACI International (CACI) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about CACI International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 32,873 shares to 190,510 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 19,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,147 shares, and cut its stake in Baozun Inc Sponsored Adr.